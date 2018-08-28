Air India removes senior executive facing sexual harassment charges

National carrier Air India has removed a senior official from his post following complaints of sexual harassment against him. The In-flight service general manager of the airline was removed from his post after an air hostess levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The air hostess had also written a letter to Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu over the issue. According to news agency PTI, she had also met Women and Child Development minister Maneka Gandhi. The ministry had sought a response from Air India over the same.

She had alleged that she had been harassed for the last six years by the senior executive, describing him as a “predator” and equal, if not worse, than Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood film maker charged with sexual misconduct by leading actresses.

Also Read : Imran Khan Government: Yet another progressive step to be implemented

The airline had on last Friday informed the WCD ministry that there were 12 cases of alleged sexual harassment before its various internal complaints committees.

In the letter, a copy of which was also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the air hostess had asked the government to appoint a ‘neutral’ investigation committee to look into the incident.

The development comes months after another air hostess had alleged that she was molested by a pilot onboard Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4. A scuffle also broke out between the two onboard the flight.

A case was registered by the air hostess in Sahar police station in Mumbai.