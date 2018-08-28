Airport Under Attack!!! Bomb Caller Fools Officials For the 4th Time

Every now and then airport officials receive bomb threats and the officials are in a panic to secure the place and safeguard the people within.

For the 4th time in a week, a bomb call was made to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru which had the security officials running to conduct exhaustive flight checks.

Only later was it realized that it was a fake call.

It was the fourth threat call to the KIA in a week by the same man, who identifies himself as Adithya Rao from Kundapur. The last call he made was to the Terminal Manager of Air Asia at 12.42 pm on Friday.

READ ALSO: Flooded Cochin International Airport Re-opening Rescheduled after a Review

Rao on Monday noon called from the mobile number 944XXXXX65 and warned the Terminal Manager that improvised explosive devices (IED) have been placed in seven flights of Air Asia, Jet Airways, and Air India. The caller gave in the flight numbers in which the IEDs are planted including the flight from Bengaluru to Kochi which was already suspended due to floods.

The sleuths of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) and local police launched a search but found nothing. This is not the first time Adithya has made a hoax call to the KIA. His first call was on August 20 at 9.46 am from 888XXXXX96 and claimed that IEDs have been planted in some flights. He again called up at 3.46 pm to issue the same threat.

On August 23, he again called at 11.04 am from 962XXXXX44 and told the Terminal Manager that IEDs planted in airlines could go off at any time. The KIA officials have lodged a complaint with the Airport police.

The police have identified the caller and are making efforts to nab him. So far, the intentions of the caller could not be ascertained as he has randomly picked up the flight numbers.