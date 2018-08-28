Don’t Eat These Foods Without Cooking

There are certain foods that most of us consume raw on a daily basis, without cooking, roasting, baking or boiling them. But here is a list of foods that should never be consumed raw.

Potatoes

Potato is a very versatile ingredient that is used to prepare many dishes. One must not eat potato raw. Raw potatoes contain toxins which can cause bloating and undesirable gastrointestinal problems that can lead to a headache, fatigue, nausea, and stomach issues.

Olives

Consuming unprocessed olives be it green or black, right from the tree, can be harmful to health, as they contain a high concentration of a compound known as oleuropein, which can cause severe food poisoning.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are used to prepare a number of mouth-watering delicacies and most of the people love to eat mushrooms. Roasted, sauteed or grilled mushrooms have more potassium content than uncooked ones. Raw mushrooms contain microbes which cause digestive problems and food poisoning.

Milk

Most of us consume raw milk which has not been pasteurized and is unsafe to consume. Raw milk contains harmful bacteria like e.coli, salmonella etc. which can cause a number of microbial diseases. According to the FDA, raw milk is 150 times more likely to cause foodborne illnesses than other dairy products.

French beans

Some of the varieties of beans contain a harmful amino acid that can prove dangerous when eaten raw. Soak the beans using a vegetable and fruit cleaner before consumption to remove harmful toxins.

Eggplant

Uncooked or undercooked eggplant contain compound solanine which restricts the absorption of calcium. Solanine poisoning can lead to a number of neurological and gastrointestinal problems, the symptoms of which include nausea, dizziness, vomiting and cramping within some hours of consumption.

Eggs

Raw egg is added in various dishes to enhance the flavour but adding a raw egg can affect a person’s health severely. Raw egg contains Salmonella and other bacteria which can lead to many diseases in the body.

Broccoli

Broccoli is loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and is great for the body. While broccoli can be consumed safely after cooking, it is rather unsafe to consume it raw. Eating raw broccoli makes it difficult to digest it as it contains sugar and can cause digestive problems.

Also Read: Foods To Get Stronger Nails