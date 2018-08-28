Drunk 20-year-old youth rapes 68-year-old woman at her residence

A 20-year-old drunk youth raped a 68-year-old woman at her residence in Andhra Pradesh .

The crime was committed in Kalavapamula village of Vuyyuru mandal in Krishna district on Sunday night. The accused, identified as K Satish was arrested today following the a complaint registered by the victim, the Vuyyuri police said.

After the FIR was registered, Vuyyuru sub-inspector Rama Rao, along with east zone assistant commissioner Vijay Bhaskar and circle in inspector Satyanandam visited the senior citizen’s house to collect evidence. The victim was sent to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical examination.

The youth has been charged under section 376 of IPC (rape) at Vuyyuru Police Station, said SI Rama Rao. The officer said he was aware that the victim live alone at her residence. Under the influence of alcohol he barged into her residence and forced himself on the victim while she was asleep.

Satish was immediately arrested from his home in the same village, police said. He was found in an inebriated state, Rao said.

The incident brings to light the rising number of crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 8,049 rape cases were recorded in the state in the year 2016.