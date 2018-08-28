Ducati launches ‘Scrambler 1100’ motorcycle in India : Price and Features

Ducati has finally launched the most powerful Scrambler from the house of Italian two-wheeler maker – which is called as Scrambler 1100. Priced from Rs. 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Scrambler is offered in 3 variants – Standard, Sport and Special.

The company has started taking bookings for the newly launched Scrambler 1100 across all Ducati dealerships across the country. The Sport and Special variants of the Scrambler 1100 are priced at Rs. 11.12 lakh and 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Powering the motorcycle is a 1079cc, L-Twin unit which is also does duty on Ducati Monster 1100. The engine is tuned to make 86bhp of max power with 88.4Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the bike are carried by a six speed gearbox as well as slipper clutch. Electronically, the bike comes with three riding modes, a five-level traction control system and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) with cornering ABS.

Sitting on the twin spar steel trellis frame, the Ducati Scrambler borrows design cues from younger Scrambler Icon. The deceleration duties on the Scrambler 1100 is carried out by twin 330mm disc brakes at the front and 245mm disc brake at the rear. For added safety and convenience, the company has also added cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to the bike.