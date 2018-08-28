BeautyTrendy Hacks

Effective Home Remedy To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally

A home remedy that may help fight dandruff

Aug 28, 2018, 05:05 pm IST
Less than a minute
Natural-Home-Remedy-For-Dandruff

Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems, There are so many natural ways to get rid of Dandruff.

A home remedy that may help fight dandruff:

  • Egg White And Lime Juice

“Put two egg whites in a small jar or container with the fresh juice of one lime; mix together and apply to your hair for a half hour, then wash your hair with a neem soap. The egg-white will provide the scalp with the lacking protein, and dandruff will soon disappear,” notes Dr. Vasant Lad in his book. Egg whites are rich in protein, which is essential for good health of hair. Vitamin C too, on the other hand, is effective in protecting against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Vitamin C also helps boost circulation and collagen, which further enhances the scalp health.

Also Read: How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Permanently

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 12, 2018, 08:56 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Hair styles for valentines day

Jan 14, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Fashion Hacks: Hair Color Tips

Feb 10, 2018, 09:23 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Easy ways to Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home

wedding-lehenga
Jul 7, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

Inspiring Bridal Outfits Of Indian Celebrities

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close