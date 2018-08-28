Effective Home Remedy To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally

Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems, There are so many natural ways to get rid of Dandruff.

A home remedy that may help fight dandruff:

Egg White And Lime Juice

“Put two egg whites in a small jar or container with the fresh juice of one lime; mix together and apply to your hair for a half hour, then wash your hair with a neem soap. The egg-white will provide the scalp with the lacking protein, and dandruff will soon disappear,” notes Dr. Vasant Lad in his book. Egg whites are rich in protein, which is essential for good health of hair. Vitamin C too, on the other hand, is effective in protecting against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Vitamin C also helps boost circulation and collagen, which further enhances the scalp health.

