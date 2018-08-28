celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her latest sun-kissed photograph: See Pic

Aug 28, 2018, 11:53 pm IST
Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak is breaking the internet with her latest sunkissed Photograph.

Janhvi on Tuesday shared a gorgeous photograph of herself which seems to be straight out of a photo shoot. Dressed in a cold off-shoulder floral outfit, Janhvi is surrounded by lilac flowers and is sitting pretty as she looks right in the camera. She let her hair down in loose curls and opted for nude makeup in this particular photograph. The actor captioned her photo using just a flower emoji and it definitely goes well with her look it seems.

 

🌸

