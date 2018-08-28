Liquor worth Rs 500 crore sold in Kerala during 10 days of century’s worst flood

At a time when Kerala is struggling to find its feet after the century’s worst flood, a new report has emerged which says that Keralites consumed liquor worth over Rs 500 crore in around 10-day period.

According to ibtimes report, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has released data stating that the total sale of liquor and beer stood at Rs 516 crore within the time period starting from Independence day August 15) to Onam (August 26).

Kerala has witnessed worst flood situations which left 231 dead in a fortnight and displaced over 14 lakh people. Over 3.26 lakh people are still in relief camps across Kerala. With rehabilitation measures on, the government had said an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 would be disbursed soon to the flood-affected.

While financial and technical aid is pouring from all spheres, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged all Malayalis to donate one month salary to rebuild the state.

As the cabinet took stock of the havoc caused by the unprecedented floods in a century, the Centre released Rs 600 crore to Kerala and decided to waive customs duty and GST on the relief materials being imported for the affected people.

As per a report, approximately 26 temporary bridges have been constructed, repaired and approximately 50 roads cleared for the general public.

At least 3.64 lakh carcasses of birds and over 17,000 of big animals have been retrieved and buried so far.

Kerala faced the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates have caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.