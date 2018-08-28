PM Modi & Amit Shah To Hold Meeting With Leaders To Check On Party’s Progress

Keeping their eye on the upcoming 2019 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have called up a meeting.

Along with 15 Chief Ministers from the party, the top leaders will meet up in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that are 8 months away.

BJP sources said the conference of chief ministers, in which the top brass takes stock of works going on in states ruled by the party and issues them directions, has assumed added significance due to the upcoming assembly elections in three states and the Lok Sabha polls, and these would be likely discussed in the day-long meeting.

READ ALSO: Will BJP Leaders Shave Off Heads To Complete Vajpayee’s Ash Immersion Rituals?

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, all ruled by the BJP, later this year.

The agenda of good governance and running pro-poor policies have been a key feature of the chief ministers’ meetings, which have been taking place regularly since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister in 2014.

BJP’s deputy chief ministers in different states will also attend the meeting