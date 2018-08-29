Amazing Healing Benefits of Cucumber

Here are cucumber benefits you need to know:

Alkaline producing effect on the body: Cucumbers are amazingly alkalizing, which is great especially for people who have acidic bodies due to wrong eating habits. Your body has to be slightly alkaline if you wish to be healthy.

Cucumbers are the best cosmetic for your skin: Cucumbers are used topically for various types of skin problems, including dark circles, swelling or puffiness under the eyes and sunburn. Two compounds in cucumbers, ascorbic acid and caffeic acid, prevent water retention which may explain why cucumbers applied topically are often helpful for swollen eyes, burns and dermatitis.

Cucumbers are excellent source silica: Silica is the beauty mineral, a trace mineral that contributes to that strength of our connective tissue. Connective tissue is what holds our body together. It includes the inter-cellular cement, muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage and bone.

Hair growth: Silicon and Sulphur promote hair growth. It’s best to juice cucumber with some mint leaves and carrots to increase this function.

