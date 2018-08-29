BJP Leader K Surendran Says This Would Have Happened If Floods Happened During OOmmen Chandy’s Tenure

As Kerala is trying to find out if the floods are a result of some mismanagement of dams by authorities, BJP leader K Surendran has lashed out at the Communist leadership in Kerala. He has specifically criticised both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Electricity Minister M.M Mani in their delay in releasing water from the dams.

He said a minister like Mani can continue to be electricity minister, despite all his mistakes, only in Kerala. He added that if the floods had happened during the tenure of Oommen Chandy, Communist party would have made Kerala another calamity in Kerala with all their protests.

Surendran, in his Facebook post, said NASA itself has clarified that the delay in releasing water from dams has caused the destruction, but M.M Mani continues to be the minister. If this incident had happened during the tenure of Oommen Chandy, Pinarayi Vijayan and co would have started a strike against the government with no sense of the situation at all.

Surendran said that a group of communist party members who sold their conscience and the jihadis who support them along with some media are the ones who support the Communist party at this moment.