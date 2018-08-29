Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Mobbed by a Bunch of Fans Outside Theatre: Video

Gold actress Mouni Roy who gained great popularity after her debut with Akshay Kumar recently faced the dark side of stardom. The actress was mobbed by her fans at the public place.

Television actress Mouni Roy who is best known for her character in Naagin is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Gold’. The actress who has a huge fan following was recently spotted at PVR Juhu, last evening as she caught up for a film with a friend. After watching the film, as they make exit from the theatre, they caught by a bunch of fans.

Recently, a video of Mouni is seen doing the rounds on social media, where her fans surround her and ask for a selfie. Only then, one of her friends came forward and taken her to the car. But, there too her fans almost came too close to her.

There was no male security or anyone else who could have escorted the actress safely but then, there was Mouni Roy’s best friend Esha Gupta who managed to escort the actress and made sure she got safely inside her car. Esha took her friend’s responsibility and walked an extra mile, asking people to move and make way for Mouni