Eminent BJP Leader Dies in a Road Accident

Aug 29, 2018, 02:46 pm IST
Bhiwandi (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident, Gurunath Waman Lasne who was the vice-president of Thane district’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, died after his car was hit by a speeding private bus near Saravali village in Bhiwandi. He was 55.

The driver of the bus is currently missing. A Case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304(A),184 and 279 and Police have started searching for the driver. The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Monday when Lasne was traveling in his WagonR car.

