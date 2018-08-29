Eminent BJP Leader Dies in a Road Accident

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident, Gurunath Waman Lasne who was the vice-president of Thane district’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, died after his car was hit by a speeding private bus near Saravali village in Bhiwandi. He was 55.

READ ALSO: “No Economist Praised BJP’s Demonetization Move” says P. Chidambaram

The driver of the bus is currently missing. A Case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304(A),184 and 279 and Police have started searching for the driver. The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Monday when Lasne was traveling in his WagonR car.