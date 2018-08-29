Hina Khan looks stunning in new stylish avatar: See Pics

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Recently, Hina Khan shared a picture on Instagram and seen in a black and white striped dress, looking every bit of the diva that she is. Looks like Hina was dressed up for the premiere of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web series titled Home on Alt Balaji.



On the work front, speculations are rife that Hina will be seen playing the part of Komolika in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

