ISRO’s Gets Window To Launch Chandrayaan-2; World’s First Ever Mission

After being delayed by nearly 4 months, ISRO gets the next window opening to launch its second moon mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Chandrayaan-2 between January 3 and February 16 next year.

Chandrayaan-2 will be the first mission in the world going near the South Pole.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said, “In January 2019, we will have a major mission Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV-Mk-III-M1. We have taken a review by experts throughout the country. They appreciated our efforts saying this is the most complex mission ISRO has ever taken.”

The ISRO Chairman further revealed that the mass of Chandrayaan-2 has been increased to 3.8 tonnes and will be launched by GSLV-MK-III.

“Mass of Chandrayaan-2 has increased to 3.8 tonnes which can’t be launched by GSLV. We have redefined launch vehicle to GSLV-MK-III. Window for the launch is January 3-16 February. It would be the first mission in the world going near the South Pole,” he added.

As per reports, Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched in April this year.