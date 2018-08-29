celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Nia Sharma’s holidaying pictures in Switzerland went viral: See Pics

Aug 29, 2018, 10:02 pm IST
Actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan as Arohi, is off to Switzerland for a vacation. They actress shared few pictures from her trip where she looks gorgeous. Dressed in black, the actress flaunts her fit and toned body. Nia’s fashion game is on point. She wore black trousers with high-polo neck t-shirt.

 

Hey Switzerland ??.. it’s already so awesome to be here! @myswitzerlandin

Streetgame! @myswitzerlandin

Strolling down this car-free Zermatt village.. houses like in those fairy-tales… @myswitzerlandin ????

Wish we could just go and touch the #matterhorn also? @flyzermatt @myswitzerlandin

The actress, who is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawaan.Nia started her career with the hit TV show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai which also featured Krystel D’souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon. But what took her popularity to another level is her lead role opposite Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja.

