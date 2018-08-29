celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Sensational Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks ultra hot in this latest pics

Aug 29, 2018, 09:27 pm IST
Monalisa

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photoshoot on social media today. In the picture, the actress is seen posing in a red and black attire and looks absolutely stunning.

Taking to her Instagram account, Monalisa shared the picture with a caption that read, “It’s Never Too Late… Never Too Late To Start Over…Never Too Late To Be Happy… #goodmorning #lovelyday #happyday”

