Royal Enfield launches Class 350 signals edition in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition in India priced at ? 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition celebrates the motorcycle maker’s 65-year-old association with the Indian Armed Forces, specifically the Indian Army Corps of Signals.

The special edition Classic 350 takes inspiration from the same gets a host of cosmetic changes, while also receiving Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) as standard. It is in fact, the first Royal Enfield bike in India to get ABS. Bookings for the Classic 350 Signals Edition have begun across Royal Enfield dealerships, while deliveries will commence sometime next month. The Signals Edition is priced at a premium of approximately ? 15,000 over the standard model.

Also Read : Royal Enfield launches limited edition ‘Classic 500’ in India

Royal Enfield has tried to convey another story from its long legacy in India, having originally been a supplier to the army for service motorcycles since 1952. The Indian Army Corps of Signals is the division that overseas military communications for the armed forces. The company says that the Signals Edition pays tribute to not only the armed forces but also the men and women in the sky and at the borders that ride these motorcycles.

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition continues to use the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled tuned for 19 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 35 mm telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from a single disc at the front and at the rear as well.

The good part is that the motorcycle also gets ABS as standard and is a first for any bike in the Royal Enfield portfolio. The bike will be offered in two colours which are Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand. The company has also introduced a range of accessories for the new Signals Edition that includes the flyscreen, panniers and pannier racks on the motorcycle (pictured above). In addition, the bike maker also has apparel, helmets, riding boots and jackets themed after the Signals edition.