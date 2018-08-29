IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

SDRF rescue horse from fast flowing Yamuna river : Watch Video

Aug 29, 2018, 08:05 am IST
Less than a minute

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday rescued a horse that was being swept away from the Yamuna river in Uttarkashi’s Syana Chatti in Uttarakhand.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, SDRF officials are seen pulling the horse with two ropes as it was being dragged by the river that was overflowing due to the heavy rains being experienced in the state. The horse is seen being safely pulled to the river bank.

 

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rainfall since August 14 and a  “heavy to very heavy rain” alert was issued in Uttarakhand by the regional weather office last week. The district administration had also stepped up monitoring following a flood-like situation in several parts of the hill state.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 2, 2017, 06:34 pm IST

‘Idiotic’ US ban will not affect struggle for Kashmir : Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin

May 9, 2017, 02:24 pm IST

NEET issue: management suspended 4 teachers

Dalit
Jul 16, 2018, 06:43 am IST

Dalit groom creates history; a successful wedding and baraat

Jan 5, 2018, 05:39 pm IST

Kareena’s latest photoshoot pictures gets trolled, actually it was photoshopped

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close