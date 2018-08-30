IndiaNEWS

A 2nd Burari Murder Case? Family Of 4 Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

Aug 30, 2018, 09:29 am IST
Has another Burari murder case taken place? Or is it a planned mass murder case? The police are baffled over the mysterious death of a 4 member family.

According to reports, the incident took place in Pataudi’s Brijpura village in Gurugram, Haryana.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Manish, 23-year-old Pinki- Manish’s wife, 62-year-old Phoolvati- Manish’s mother and the couple’s 1-year-old baby girl Charu.

The bodies were first found by the village sarpanch who came to visit the family He reported that the door of their house was wide open and he went in to check if everything was alright. He found the dead bodies and immediately called on the cops.

According to the police, Pinki was found hanging from the ceiling, while Phoolvati and Charu were found in a pool of blood, along with Manish.  Both Manish and his mother Phoolvati had multiple injuries and Pinki’s hands were severely injured.

The police had taken the toddler who had recovered to the hospital but succumbed to her critical injuries during treatment.

The police have detained the corpses for post-mortem investigation.

The intention behind the crime and identity of the accused is yet to be found out. An investigation is currently on.

