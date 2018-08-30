celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Beautiful Pic of Blushing Ekta Kapoor and SRK is Winning hearts: See Pics

This time, Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Prerna and Parth Samthaan will be essaying the role of Dr Anurag Basu.

Aug 30, 2018, 03:51 pm IST
1 minute read

Ekta Kapoor shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will be introducing the characters of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the first episode. She shared a super cute video where SRK and Ekta are having a conversation that makes her blush.

So, now, the TV czarina has shared another still from the same video and explained why her cheeks turned pink! “A lot of ppl asked me why I was blushing! Well, iv loved sir since #fauji! Finally, he introduces the characters of my most loved show !!n I shoot with him ! I’m gushing blushing !!! #kasautiizindagikay #mugshot #love #anurag #prerna,” she captioned the photo.

Also Read: Bollywood Actress Ekta Kapoor Trolled for Her Fashion Choices

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back the show on the telly screens. This time, Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Prerna and Parth Samthaan will be essaying the role of Dr Anurag Basu. Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Times Now reported that King Khan apparently charged a whopping sum of Rs. 8 crore to shoot for the promo of the show.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back the show on the telly screens. This time, Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Prerna and Parth Samthaan will be essaying the role of Dr Anurag Basu. Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Times Now reported that King Khan apparently charged a whopping sum of Rs. 8 crore to shoot for the promo of the show.

Tags

Related Articles

Sterlite
May 23, 2018, 09:48 am IST

Nearly a dozen dead in anti-Sterlite protests; Neat Kamal Hassan to visit

Feb 17, 2018, 11:59 am IST

Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Congress accuses of fudging voters’ list

hd-kumaraswamy-takes-oath-as-cm
May 23, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

PM MODI IN CABINET MEETING ON FUEL PRICES; BREAKING NEWS

Dec 25, 2017, 08:21 am IST

You will be surprised to know what was the age of Salman Khan’s present heroines when he entered the magical world

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close