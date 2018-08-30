Beautiful Pic of Blushing Ekta Kapoor and SRK is Winning hearts: See Pics

Ekta Kapoor shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will be introducing the characters of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the first episode. She shared a super cute video where SRK and Ekta are having a conversation that makes her blush.

So, now, the TV czarina has shared another still from the same video and explained why her cheeks turned pink! “A lot of ppl asked me why I was blushing! Well, iv loved sir since #fauji! Finally, he introduces the characters of my most loved show !!n I shoot with him ! I’m gushing blushing !!! #kasautiizindagikay #mugshot #love #anurag #prerna,” she captioned the photo.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back the show on the telly screens. This time, Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Prerna and Parth Samthaan will be essaying the role of Dr Anurag Basu. Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Times Now reported that King Khan apparently charged a whopping sum of Rs. 8 crore to shoot for the promo of the show.

