Fruits-to-avoid-during-pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most vital and delicate times in a woman’s life. Therefore, it is more important than ever to eat a healthy diet.

This means paying attention to what you eat and making sure to avoid harmful foods and beverages.

Certain foods should only be consumed rarely, while others should be avoided completely.

Here are some fruits that pregnant women should avoid, as suggested by the experts:

Pineapple

Although pineapple is a super healthy fruit, it should be kept away from pregnant women. It comprises a rich amount of bromelain that may cause the softening of the cervix that may induce early labour. Moreover, eating a lot of pineapple can cause stomach problems like diarrhoea, resulting in dehydration.

Grapes

Grapes have heat producing properties, which can affect both the mother and the baby. It is also the presence of a compound known as resveratrol, which is known to elevate hormonal imbalance during this period.

Papaya

Papaya is one of the most common fruits that are forbidden in this list. Papaya is said to promote early labour and in worst case scenario, miscarriages. Papayas, usually the unripe and semi-ripe ones are believed to be rich in latex that is known to trigger uterine contractions.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon is said to be an irritant to the uterus, which can lead to premature birth or miscarriage. In fact, they contain highly toxic components like quinine, saponic glycosides and morodicine. When absorbed in the body, they can cause nausea, rash, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

