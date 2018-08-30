Murderer nabbed by Mumbai Crime Branch Police

The City Crime Branch officials (Unit-4) arrested a murder accused who killed a man in Uttar Pradesh and to avoid arrest fled to Mumbai. According to the police, the accused identified as Vinod Dubey and other crime partners identified as Ramesh Dubey and Manish Dubey allegedly stabbed a man to death who was the brother of complainant Shyam Prasad Harbu in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on May 15, 2018.

Harbu and the accused trio had a dispute over some previous enmity following which he was stabbed. The trio was charged with section 302 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and also with section 3 (2)(v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Vinod who managed to flee from the jurisdiction of Gorakhpur police arrived in Mumbai.

Based on a tip of, the Crime branch sleuths intensified their search in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Vinod was nabbed from Manpada area of Thane on Tuesday. On being interrogated, Vinod confessed to his crimes and was later handed over to the Barhalganj police team.