Trendy Party Hairstyles You Can Try..!

Try these easy party hairstyles:
- Twisted Bun
You know you can’t go wrong when there’s a twist and a bun involved. Two twisted sections on either side of the head that meet at the back to form a bun – it is elegant and simple enough to pull off even when you don’t have a mirror.
Ribboned Hair Ponytail
If there’s any time to indulge your fanciful hair cravings, it’s the holidays. Put a bow on it! Our blogger friend @hautehouseflower got the cutest little detail from #avedasalon @fourteenjay. – – – – – #holidayhair #holidayhairstyles #partyhairstyle #partyhair #hairstyle #hairstyling #updo #avedacolor #avedasalon #styledbyaveda #avedaartist #nyc #hairinspo #hairinspiration #hairbow #hairribbon #hairtrends #hairofinstagram #hairideas #instahair
Don’t mistake the half ponytail for being too casual for party wear. All you need to take it up a notch is a satin ribbon. After being spotted on international runways, the half ponytail with a dainty ribbon is everything a lady needs.
Half Braid With Curls
If you’re thinking about holiday hair looks, why not opt for something magnificently regal? Ask your local #AvedaArtist for this festive look by @beautyby_nikkiaverill! #shopsmall – – – – – #holidayseason #holiday #smallbusinesssaturday #sbs #inthesalon #aveda #avedacolor #haircolor #hairstyle #hairstyling #holidayhair #holidayhairstyles #partyhairstyle #partyhair #hairinspo #hairinspiration #balayage #fallhair #princesshair
Braids aren’t only for the front of the head, they can enliven the back as well. A braid plaited horizontally across the back of the head can do wonder for a party look. Add in a few styled curls with a curling tong and you’re good to go.
Embellished Twisted Ponytail
Of course, we couldn’t get through the post without mentioning a chic take on a basic ponytail, could we! A low ponytail with a simple twist at its base and a jewelled hairpin is all your long hair needs for a holiday party.
Also Read: Easy Hairstyles for medium-length hair
Post Your Comments