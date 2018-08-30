VIRAL!!! People Pay Rs. 40000 For This Panda’s Paintings; Signs Book Too

Yes, you read it right. It is no ordinary panda, but one that can paint.

Yang Yang, the female panda that gave birth to twins 2 years ago has now learned picked up her large paintbrush.

And now the panda has started showcasing its skills surprising everyone.

Her paintings remind one of a toddler’s scribbles of irregular stripes, but it’s a panda’s painting and everyone is impressed.

In fact the Tiergarten Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria put the panda’s unique art on sale online and the paintings are going for 490 euros, that is Rs. 40000.

The funds raised will be used to produce a picture book about the Austrian zoo’s pandas. Yang Yang is 18 years also and has given birth to five pandas over the years.

Pandabärin Yang Yang malt! Sie unterstützt damit den Fotografen Daniel Zupanc, der einen Bildband über die Schönbrunner Pandas machen möchte. Jetzt auf https://t.co/yRjP4LKQMV das Buch, die Bilder und viele Highlights bestellen und so das Buch ermöglichen. pic.twitter.com/ygMYpZXsbm — TiergartenSchönbrunn (@zoovienna) August 27, 2018

Talking about the project for which they have organised the crowdfunding, GiantPandaGlobal.com quoted Daniel Zupanc, the photographer at the zoo as saying, “We want to present the most beautiful photos of the pandas at Schönbrunn in an illustrated book that’s to be published in German and English. I want to share her whole story: from the first negotiations with China about sending Yang Yang and Long Hui to Vienna in 2003 right up to the raising of the twins Fu Feng and Fu Ban now.”