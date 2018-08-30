Will These Center’s Projects Help BJP To Gain More Votes?

With the political parties preparing for the upcoming 2019 elections, the BJP leaders have put their heads together to think of schemes & projects that will help cement their place in the voters’ hearts.

So what projects does the ruling party have in mind?

In Rajasthan, the government is pinning hopes on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which is touted to bring about transformation in the state’s backward areas through rapid industrialization. The Centre wants to complete the super fast highway by 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs one lakh crore. Apart from generous compensations for land acquisition, an infrastructure project of this size would also provide jobs to thousands of people.

In an effort to boost development through road connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, the Centre last year had approved two major expressways, the Chambal Expressway and Narmada Expressway, to connect the state with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat by allocating Rs 2 lakh crore.

In Rajasthan, there are 27 ongoing railway projects worth Rs 45,833 crore, covering a distance of 4,937 km. Rajasthan has seen a rise of 567% in its budget allocation from an average of Rs 682 crore in 2009-14 to a total outlay of Rs 4,553 crore in 2018-19.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh also witnessed a rise of 906 per cent in its Railway budget allocation, going up from Rs 632 crore to a total outlay of Rs 6,359 crore in 2018-19. The state has 36 on-going railway projects for 6,279 km, worth Rs 63,064 crore.

Chhattisgarh also saw a boost in railway budget allocation from Rs 311 crore to an outlay of Rs 3,964 crore. Currently, there are 19 railway projects under execution, costing around Rs 28,524 crore for approximately 2,750 km.