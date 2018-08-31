celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Divorced Actor Arjun Rampal spotted on a Dinner Date with Actress and FHM’s Sexy Model

Aug 31, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Arjun Rampal is currently gearing up for his next, Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The film features an ensemble cast with Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Harshvardhan Rane and others in pivotal roles.

However, Arjun took a break from the promotions and went on dinner with good friend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella is a model from South Africa, who also runs a women luxury clothing line, called Deme by Gabriella. The brand is quite popular among Bollywood actresses in India.

The two were spotted coming out of a popular eatery in the city last night. While Gabriella smiled and posed for the cameras, Arjun remained distant. The two seemed to be gelling well together.

Arjun and wife Mehr Jesia ended their 20 years long marriage early this year. The two decided to mutually call it quits. However, they continued to go on vacations with their daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. While announcing separation, the couple released a statement saying:

“After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey”.

