BJP: Who Was Affected More By Demonetization? Commoners Or Gandhi?

Who was affected more by demonetization? Was it the common man or was it the Gandhi family?

In a recent press conference in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Gandhi family was most affected in the currency swap.

Patra had accused the Gandhi family of looting the public’s money at the press meet. “The Gandhi family has looted public money for years, and after demonetisation, that money is of no use and hence demonetization has affected Rahul Gandhi and his family, and he always repeats the same thing on the matter. ”

“From today’s press conference, I can say Rahul came across as a very non-serious political player, with nothing new to offer. He is still saying the same thing that he said ahead of the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and the public chose Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

The demonetization was judge by the best of judges out in the society- the common man, who have accepted demonetization and have rejected the Congress Party and its President Rahul Gandhi he added.

Patra’s reply came after the Gandhi scion accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government of “deliberately” implementing demonetisation to help his “crony capitalist friends”.