India Stands Strong at Lunch on Day 2. Check out the Score

The onus is on India to show the world that the victory in the second test match wasn’t a fluke. So far India looks well set to do it. Score: INDIA 100/2 IN 31 OVERS

India has lost both their openers but a Pujara who is trying to reinvent himself and a flamboyant Kohli has held together the innings to take India to a satisfactory position at the lunch. Dhawan edged one to the keeper when he looked well set and Rahul was trapped in front of the stumps.

Indian batsmen negotiated the movement of the ball for the most part. English pacers, not as quick as their Indian counterparts didn’t exactly have the same venom and consistency as Indian bowlers. India will have to try and bat long and deep in the first Innings and not put too much pressure on itself in the fourth Innings.