Latest NewsNEWSSportssports & games

India Stands Strong at Lunch on Day 2. Check out the Score

Aug 31, 2018, 05:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
ENGLAND V INDIA

The onus is on India to show the world that the victory in the second test match wasn’t a fluke. So far India looks well set to do it. Score: INDIA 100/2 IN 31 OVERS

India has lost both their openers but a Pujara who is trying to reinvent himself and a flamboyant Kohli has held together the innings to take India to a satisfactory position at the lunch. Dhawan edged one to the keeper when he looked well set and Rahul was trapped in front of the stumps.

SEE ALSO: CM Pinarayi Vijayan said this about Virat Kohli after he Dedicates Win to Kerala Flood Victims

Indian batsmen negotiated the movement of the ball for the most part. English pacers, not as quick as their Indian counterparts didn’t exactly have the same venom and consistency as Indian bowlers. India will have to try and bat long and deep in the first Innings and not put too much pressure on itself in the fourth Innings.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 8, 2017, 04:14 pm IST

Fashion Street : Most popular shopping destination in Mumbai

Rape
May 29, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Eight-year-old sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Gurgaon

IPL
Mar 1, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

Schedule For Indian Premier League 2018

salman-khan-wedding
Mar 10, 2018, 10:18 am IST

These pictures of Salman Khan at the wedding function will make you smile!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close