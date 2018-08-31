IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Landslide and Flood Wreaks Havoc in Nagaland: CM Pleads for Help

Responding to his tweet, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured him that NDRF teams were being sent to the state to provide relief.

Aug 31, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Less than a minute

After the southern state of Kerala, Nagaland is experiencing landslides and floods owing to the incessant heavy rainfall in the past one week, which has led to the death of at least 12 people.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, tweeted seeking help – with a video showing the damage that is caused in Nagaland due to this rain.

”Nagaland needs your help. Incessant rain has caused floods & landslides in several parts of the state & have affected many,” he said in the tweet.

Responding to his tweet, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured him that NDRF teams were being sent to the state to provide relief.

Also Read: 

The CM later also posted an update and shared the bank details for the relief fund.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 30, 2018, 01:02 pm IST

Parvathy Once again comments on Mammootty’s Kasaba

isha-ambani-to-tie-a-knot
May 6, 2018, 05:47 pm IST

Isha Ambani to tie the knot with the man who proposed her in Temple

Jul 12, 2018, 08:57 am IST

UAE cabinet approves new value added tax refund system

May 1, 2017, 06:16 pm IST

These are the new rules in Dubai for maternity, childcare leave

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close