Landslide and Flood Wreaks Havoc in Nagaland: CM Pleads for Help

After the southern state of Kerala, Nagaland is experiencing landslides and floods owing to the incessant heavy rainfall in the past one week, which has led to the death of at least 12 people.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, tweeted seeking help – with a video showing the damage that is caused in Nagaland due to this rain.

”Nagaland needs your help. Incessant rain has caused floods & landslides in several parts of the state & have affected many,” he said in the tweet.

Responding to his tweet, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured him that NDRF teams were being sent to the state to provide relief.

Thank you for your concern towards #Nagaland and for your willingness to help. Details are below, for the information of those who have asked for bank account details.#help #relief #helpinghand #NorthEast pic.twitter.com/EYFfZk38ap — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 29, 2018

The CM later also posted an update and shared the bank details for the relief fund.