Supreme Court Verdict Out on FIR against Actress Priya Prakash Varrier

An FIR was filed against the Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier in the supreme court claiming that winking is forbidden in Islam. However, the apex court recently quashed the FIR filed against her and Director and Producer of the movie Oru Adaar Love.

The court maintains that the allegations of the scene hurting religious sentiments of Muslim community does not hold valid.

“Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case”, CJI Dipak Misra to State counsel said, as reported by Bar and Bench. The scene in the question has the lyrics from the song Mappila which rejoices the love between Prophet Mohammed and his first wife Beevi Khadija. On these lyrics, she was seen winking and that caught her in the controversy.

Director Omar Lulu was earlier quoted saying, “This song has been around since 1978 and I was surprised how it became an issue now. In Kerala, I don’t think there was any opposition.” The film will be released on September 14, 2018.