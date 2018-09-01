“A Fitting Tribute To A Leader Like Atal Ji” PM Modi says

What would be a fitting tribute to a great leader like late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee? PM Modi thanks the people for this gift.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Nepal in translating the AB Vajpayee’s poems to the Nepali language.

“I thank Prime Minister Oli Ji and Nepal Government for this touching gesture of translating Atal Ji’s poems into the Nepali language. This is a fitting tribute for a tall leader like Atal Ji,” he underlined.

PM Modi stated that Nepal stood with India at the time of Vajpayee’s demise. He also thanked Prime Minister Oli for calling him and extending his condolences.

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the 400-bed Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmashala at Kathmandu.

READ ALSO: PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘India Post Payments Bank’ today

Within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian government and the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) for the construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at the Pashupati Temple Area Complex in Kathmandu, the project has been constructed on 10,625 square meters of land owned by PADT, under Indian grant assistance of about NPR 220 million (approx. Rs 14 crore), a statement from the Indian Embassy in Nepal read.

The Dharamshala has three storeys and is equipped with modern amenities for pilgrims visiting the Pashupatinath Temple area. The building has a total floor area of approximately 6,100 square meters, and consists of single, twin-bedded, four-bedded and ten-bedded rooms, a dining hall, kitchen, library, multi-purpose hall, water treatment plant, solar heater and generator house.

The construction of the project commenced in September 2016 and was handed over by the Government of India to PADT, which will be responsible for managing the dharmashala facility for pilgrims visiting the Pashupatinath Temple area.

The completion of the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmashala is another milestone in strengthening cultural ties and people-to-people contacts between the two countries, the statement added.