Dubai’s transport authority launches a new smart app to track the movement of childrens

Dubai’s transport authority has announced that a new smart app – DTC School Bus – has been launched to enable parents to track the movement of their children’s journey to and from school.

Via a GPS satellite system, notifications can be sent to parents about the time their children board or alight from buses in their shuttle between schools and homes.

The Road and Transport Authority’s Dubai Taxi Corporation said the new technology, which aims to enhance the safety of students, is part of plans to run a smarter and bigger school transport service for the new academic year 2018-2019.

The service is gathering momentum with a fleet of 368 buses to lift about 8873 students in 17 schools contracted for the new academic year compared to just 117 buses in 2015-16.

Also Read : Al-Rashed Empire Cinema Consortium plans to open 30 theatres in Saudi Arabia

Other new technologies added to the school bus fleet include an engine switch off button which is now located at the rear end of the bus behind the seats. The driver is obliged to walk through up to the end of the bus to stop the engine, ensuring that no student is left behind on the bus before the doors are locked.

RTA’s Public Transport Agency is also set to run an annual inspection service targeting school buses and service operators to verify their compliance with rules, including the licensing of drivers and supervisors to practice the service.

The most frequent offences reported in the past related to the technical specifications set by the RTA for the exterior and interior of school buses.