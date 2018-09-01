Fuel Prices Rises Again In India; SEE LIST

The fuel prices rise again in India as the Rupee value falls down yet again.
These are the latest fuel price values
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
78.68
70.42
|
78.52
70.21
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
81.71
73.37
|
81.44
73.06
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
86.09
74.76
|
85.93
74.54
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
81.77
74.42
|
81.59
74.19
|
Thiruvanthampuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
81.79
75.28
|
81.79
75.22
