IndiaNEWS

Fuel Prices Rises Again In India; SEE LIST

Sep 1, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel prices
fuel prices rises again

The fuel prices rise again in India as the Rupee value falls down yet again.

READ ALSO:  After fuel price hike, now LPG cylinders to be costlier from today

These are the latest fuel price values

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

78.68

 

70.42

  

78.52

 

70.21
 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

81.71

 

73.37

  

81.44

 

73.06
 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

86.09

 

74.76

  

85.93

 

74.54
 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

81.77

 

74.42

  

81.59

 

74.19
 

Thiruvanthampuram

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

81.79

 

75.28

  

81.79

 

75.22

 

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 13, 2017, 10:15 pm IST

BJP worker’s murder ; CM Pinarayi Vijayan held urgent CPM-BJP meet to bring back peace

Jun 1, 2018, 11:15 pm IST

Digital India, Swachh Bharat,Noteban,Ganga:NCERT textbooks get an updation

Dec 16, 2017, 03:33 pm IST

India’s ambitious move to stabilize the farming sector

Jan 4, 2018, 01:30 pm IST

Kamal Haasan slams AIADMK and TTV Dhinakaran over cash for vote row in RK Nagar bypoll

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close