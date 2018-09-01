See Reason why This Rs. 2000 Note Sold for an Amazing Rs. 1 Lakh!

A man from Shajapur, MP, hit a jackpot when he went to the ATM to get the new currency. To his amazement, he received a Rs 2,000 note ending with the number 786, a holy number according to Muslim mythology and often people keep such numbers in their wallet.

He contacted the online marketplace (eBay) and sent the image of the note through WhatsApp. Soon, he received a call from a person in Indore who gave him the cheque for the special numbered note.

However, it is still not clear whether the cheque issued to him got cleared or not. eBay has a separate category for antique scrapped notes or notes with unique serial numbers.

In India, people are ready to pay a premium for goods that sport numbers with religious significance such as vehicle number plates, mobile numbers or even residential addresses.

Source: Topyaps