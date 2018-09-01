Shoaib Malik Alleges Saniya Mirza Eve-Teased by Bangladesh Cricketer Sabbir Rahman

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

As per reports in Bangladeshi media, Shoaib Malik’s official complaint lodged at the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman, Sabbir had teased Sania four years back. Malik along with his wife was in Bangladesh to play in a domestic cricket tournament.

Following the assault on a fan, Sabbir was recently dropped from Bangladesh’s One-Day International (ODI) squad for the Asian Cup 2018. The tournament begins on September 15 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, chances are Sabbir could be handed a six-month ban from international cricket due to disciplinary issues.

This is not the first time, Sabbir is in the centre of a controversy. In 2016, Sabbir was fined for taking a female guest into his hotel room during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tournament.