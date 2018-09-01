Uncategorized

“Some NDA Leaders Don’t Want Modiji To Be Prime Minister Again” RLSP Chief

Sep 1, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Narendra Modi
RLSP Chief thoughts on Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again

Will the 2019 Elections cement the position of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister? But are there some displeasure among the party members?

Speaking to the reporters, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha said:  “In NDA (National Democratic Alliance), there are some people who don’t want Modiji to become the Prime Minister again. Such people intentionally spread rumours to trigger conflicts within the NDA”

He did not identify these leaders. When asked if they were from Bihar, he said: “They are from the NDA. This is an internal matter and I don’t want to discuss it outside (alliance). I have said what I had to.”

Meanwhile, he rubbished the claims of the seat-sharing plan the BJP has come up with ahead of the 2019 elections. His party was being offered 2 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked if the grand alliance, comprising the RJD and the Congress, had offered five seats to the RLSP, Kushwaha said, “We are the ones who believe in making ‘kheer’ and not ‘khayali pulao’ (daydreams). I am the one who wants to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again.”

Sharing his plans for the party, the RSLP chief said he would launch two social and political programmes – “Paigam-e-Kheer” from September 25 and “Dalit Atipichhra Adhikar Sammelan” (Dalit rights meet) in October. “We will start our party’s social programme titled ‘Paigam-e-Kheer’ from Patna on September 25. The programme will be held at village level, where ‘kheer’ will be prepared and relished by people of all sections of society,” he said.

