‘The Predator’, Action-Packed Final Trailer Out : Watch Here

Sep 1, 2018, 07:37 am IST
20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for Shane Black’s The Predator – and it doesn’t hold back on bloody Predators vs. humans violence or R-rated language. The preview also provides a better look at the new version of the Hell Hounds from Black’s franchise sequel/reboot.

Directed by Black (from a script he cowrote with his longtime collaborator Fred Dekker), The Predator pits a ragtag group of troubled ex-soldiers against not only the titular alien hunter, but also their “buddies” like the Hell Hounds and the bigger (and even deadlier) upgrade Predator.

Black’s film has gone through extended reshoots and multiple release date delays, but is finally ready to hit U.S. theaters next month. Fox will actually premiere the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of then, in an attempt to further drum up interest and (hopefully) generate positive buzz.

The Predator, released by 20th Century Fox, is all to attack on September 14.

 

