Amrapali Dubey’s ‘Dhadak’ video goes viral on the internet: Watch

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen. Her dance videos often grab maximum eyeballs and go viral on the internet. The actress, who has worked with most of the top-notch Bhojpuri actors is also an avid social media user.

Her funny dubsmash videos and posts are a big hit amongst fans. While surfing through her Instagram account, we found this throwback video of Amrapali where she can be seen lip-syncing Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ dialogue.

Madhdhu I love you ??? A post shared by Aamrapali ? (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter made their smashing Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’ which released on July 20, 2018. The film was helmed by Shashank Khaitan and happens to be the sequel of superhit Marathi film ‘Sairat’.

The movie received a warm response and its music was widely appreciated.