People who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination are in power today, says actress Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood Actress Swara Bhaskar slammed the ruling Narendra Modi government in connection with the recent Pune Police raids in which five noted activists were arrested for alleged Naxal links.

Interacting with media during an event, Bhaskar said that the ‘the society is turning into blood-thirsty system, which is not good.’

Talking about the importance of dissent, she said that, ‘During time of the Khalistan movement (in Punjab), there were people who used to call (Jarnail Singh) Bhindranwale as ‘sant.’ Should all such people be jailed?’

Without naming the Modi government, Bhaskar targeted the Centre and said that: ‘Is desh mein Mahatma Gandhi jaise mahaan insaan ki hatya hui, us waqt bhi kuch aise log the jo celebrate kar rahe the unki hatya ko, aaj wo satta mein hain, un sabko daal dena chahiye jail mein?’ (In this country, there were people who celebrated the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Such people are in power now, should they all be jailed? )

This is not the first time that Raanjhanaa star has slammed the authorities. On August 29, she took to Twitter and said that ‘Indian jails are only for writers, human rights activists and academics.. And doctors who saved the lives of children… #NewIndia.’

On August 28, the Pune Police had raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested five of them – Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi – for their alleged links with Maoists.

The Supreme Court has ordered that the five be kept under house arrest till September 6.