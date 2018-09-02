PM Modi To Unveil Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Book today

It has been a year since Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu swore in as the Vice President of India on 11th August 2017, and soon his book is to be released.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi TODAY will release a book on the first year in office of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. The book was slated to be released earlier but the function was postponed following the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The 245-page book titled ‘Moving On, Moving Forward: A Year In Office’, will be launched in the presence of former Prime Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister Arun Jaitley, among others.

Naidu, in the book, has said his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as Vice President.

The core issues identified by him in the book are: Unrealised demographic dividend, Need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive and bridge the rural-urban divide, Orienting scientific advancements to better the life of the people and Enhancing public awareness about the rich Indian heritage and inculcating national pride in the country’s pluralistic, inclusive, harmonious worldview.

Describing his experiences as the Vice President, Naidu in the book has said that it is a time of “daunting challenges and a time of limitless opportunities”.

“It is a time when the country is moving forward and I feel privileged to be in this position to serve the country and its people in a new role. It is a moment when the resolute political will to transform the country is finding resonance with the people…Clearly, there are many more miles to go. We must, as a nation, move on. We must move forward with persistence”, he said.

Referring to his role as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Naidu said his dream was to facilitate meaningful debates in which members express their learned and considered views.

The Chairman records his disappointment over the first two sessions of the House he presided but notes with optimism the new tidings witnessed during the monsoon session that concluded earlier this month. The book also has a detailed chapter on various initiatives taken by him as Chairman of Rajya Sabha and refers to the rapidly expanding viewership of Rajya Sabha TV.

The book has 465 illustrations and seven chapters.