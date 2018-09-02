This Hotel Reception is Run by Dinosaur Robots: See Video

A hotel located at the east of Tokyo is offering guest one of the rarest check-in experiences possible; a reception desk operated by robot dinosaurs. Jurassic Park fans are already excited about this one! Interestingly, the Henn na hotel claims to be the world’s first hotels staffed by robots. Hereafter, the short video quickly goes viral on social media allowing travel lovers to pack their bags right now.

See Video:

VIDEO: The reception at the Henn na Hotel east of Tokyo is eerily quiet until customers approach the robot dinosaurs manning the front desk. The Henn na (whose name means ‘weird’) chain bills itself as offering the world’s first hotels staffed by robots pic.twitter.com/nyFdDjyGzB — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 31, 2018

In the video, you can see, each room is staffed with mini robots that help guests with everything from changing channels to playing music. Even the fish swimming in the lobby’s aquarium run on batteries! “We haven’t quite figured out when exactly the guests want to be served by people, and when it’s okay to be served by robots,” Yukio Nagai, manager at the Henn na Hotel, Maihama Tokyo Bay told AFP.