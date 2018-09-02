Latest NewsNEWSTravel & Tourismtravelmania

This Hotel Reception is Run by Dinosaur Robots: See Video

Sep 2, 2018, 06:10 pm IST
A hotel located at the east of Tokyo is offering guest one of the rarest check-in experiences possible; a reception desk operated by robot dinosaurs. Jurassic Park fans are already excited about this one! Interestingly, the Henn na hotel claims to be the world’s first hotels staffed by robots. Hereafter, the short video quickly goes viral on social media allowing travel lovers to pack their bags right now.

See Video:

In the video, you can see, each room is staffed with mini robots that help guests with everything from changing channels to playing music. Even the fish swimming in the lobby’s aquarium run on batteries! “We haven’t quite figured out when exactly the guests want to be served by people, and when it’s okay to be served by robots,” Yukio Nagai, manager at the Henn na Hotel, Maihama Tokyo Bay told AFP.

