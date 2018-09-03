IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Election Commission Issues Notice To BJP For Violating Public Advertisement Guidelines

Sep 3, 2018, 10:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Election Commission has issued notice to the BJP over its social media advertisement showing a woman in a police uniform extolling the party’s achievements.

The Congress, which filed a complaint in this regard, alleged that showing a person in police uniform praising the government was in violation of laid down rules.

“We have sent notice to the BJP seeking its reply on the complaint of the Congress regarding an advertisement,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao told reporters.

Speaking on the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state, Mr Rao said that the date for submitting objections on their second special revision had been extended to September 7 from August 31.

Also Read : Rat fever in Kerala : Death toll rises to 12, high alert issued

He added that the publication of the final voters list would be done on September 27.

Mr Rao also informed that 11-12 Information Technology applications would be used to conduct the Assembly polls smoothly.

Besides MP, state polls are also due this year in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 19, 2017, 10:27 pm IST

Bulldog bites man’s penis while attempting to rape sisters: Real story is here

Dec 1, 2017, 09:10 pm IST

After registering a massive victory, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Rahul over sorry performance

May 18, 2017, 02:48 pm IST

Anil Dave demise:Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan given additonal charge of Environment Ministry

girl
Jun 2, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

Brave girl stopped burglars from robbing family jewelry shop

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close