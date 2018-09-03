Woman Raped By Father-In-Law  In The Name Of Nikah Halala

Nikah Halala or Halala Nikah means marriage and Halala mean to make something lawful which is currently unlawful. Nikah Halala is practised by certain sects of Sunni Muslims.

A Uttar Pradesh woman has alleged that she has been raped by her father-in-law under the name of nikah halala.

On December 25, 2015, the woman alleged that she was thrown out of her in-laws’ house. Following which on January 3, 2016, the woman registered a case against her in-laws for harassing her. However, on December 24, 2016, both the sides reached an agreement and she went back to her in-laws’ house.

At her in-laws’ place, her husband, his father, his uncle and two clerics claimed that as she was out of the house, they had a divorce and she has to undergo nikah halala.

The victim objected to nikah halala, but the two clerics, brought by her husband’s uncle, had said that she will be married to her father-in-law for nikah halala process.

Later, she was locked in a room with her father-in-law who raped her. In the morning, she was given divorce by her father-in-law. Soon after which she was raped by her husband, and she became pregnant, police said quoting the FIR. After this, she went to her maternal home and gave birth to a boy on October 6, 2017.

The woman has registered a case against the 5 accused- her husband, her father-in-law, her husband’s uncle and the 2 clerics. She has also submitted an application in this regard with the district magistrate, following which she and her family were receiving death threats from her husband and a few clerics.

The case was registered on the 1st of September and the investigations are ongoing.