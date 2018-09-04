Man breach Security and Does FB Live from ICU where Hanan Admitted.

A man breached into the ICU of a private hospital where Hanan Hamid, the Kerala student who met with an accident on Monday was admitted, and went live on Facebook.

As per the reports, the man, identified as Rajesh Raman, managed to breach the security at the Medical Trust hospital in Ernakulam and forced his way into the ICU unit to make “viral content,”. Standing by her hospital bed, Rajesh went live on Facebook and posed several questions to Hanan to try and get her to speak to him. The live video reportedly went viral but many users condemned his insensitive behaviour.

In the live video, the man could be seen posing questions to Hanan on her injuries. A visibly upset Hanan mumbled a few answers while gesturing him to stop. Reports say that the man had done the live for a popular Facebook page that posts viral videos.

Upon realising that the man had barged in, hospital staff immediately raised an alarm and called the police. So far, no formal complaint has been filed against the man.