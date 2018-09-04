Natural Home Remedies To Stop Sensitive Tooth Pain

Tooth sensitivity occurs when a material inside your tooth, called dentin, loses its protective covering of enamel or an outer layer called cementum.

This exposes the nerve endings of your tooth to hot, cold, and acidic foods, resulting in increased tooth sensitivity.

Here Are Some Natural Treatments To Fix Tooth Sensitivity:

Coconut Oil Pulling

You Will Need

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

What You Have To Do

Swish a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil in your mouth for 15 to 20 minutes.

Spit the oil out and brush your teeth.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this once daily, preferably every morning.

Why This Works

Oil pulling with coconut oil has a wide range of benefits for your oral health. The analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil can help reduce the pain in your tooth.

Yogurt

You Will Need

½ bowl of plain yogurt

What You Have To Do

Consume half a bowl of plain yogurt.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once daily.

Why This Works

Yogurt helps in reducing the demineralization of your tooth enamel and is thus helpful in combating tooth sensitivity as well as its symptoms.

Guava Leaves

You Will Need

A few guava leaves

What You Have To Do

Take some guava leaves and wash them thoroughly.

Chew on them for 1 to 2 minutes and then spit it out.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this 1 to 2 times daily.

Why This Works

Guava leaves contain flavonoids like quercetin and rutin that exhibit anti-inflammatory properties. These flavonoids help relieve sensitive tooth pain.

Garlic

You Will Need

1 garlic clove

A few drops of water

A pinch of salt

What You Have To Do

Crush a clove of garlic.

Add a few drops of water and a pinch of salt to it.

Apply the mixture to the affected tooth.

Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it off with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once daily.

Why This Works

Garlic compounds exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help in treating toothache caused by sensitivity and also fight oral pathogens.

Onion

You Will Need

A small piece of onion

What You Have To Do

Chew on a small piece of onion for a few minutes.

Alternatively, you can place a piece of onion near the affected tooth and gums and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this 1 to 2 times daily.

Why This Works

Onions have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that fight oral pathogens and treat pain and inflammation around the tooth effectively.

