These Foods Can Prevent Your Migraine Pain

Migraines are severe, recurring, and painful headaches. They can be preceded or accompanied by sensory warning signs and other symptoms.

Some people who experience migraines can clearly identify triggers or factors that cause the headaches, such as allergies, light, and stress. Some people get a warning symptom before the start of a migraine headache. Many people with a migraine can prevent a full-blown attack by recognizing and acting upon the warning signs.

Severe migraines may require medical treatment, however there are foods which can help reduce migraine pain and can provide with significant relief.

Fatty fish

Fatty Fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which can reduce inflammation and pain to a great extent. Apart from reducing inflammation, fish oil helps reduce blood clotting, lowers blood pressure and is extremely helpful in reducing other symptoms of migraine attacks. Some of the best sources are salmon, mackerel, trout, and herring.

Nuts

Nuts are packed with the goodness of magnesium which helps in enhancing the blood circulation in our body. Magnesium rich foods like beans, nuts, whole wheat bread, and whole wheat grains release pain-reducing hormones that can, in turn, provide significant relief from migraine pain.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are quite often used as a natural remedy and herbal treatment. They are a rich source of omega-3s which can help reduce the pain linked with migraines.

Water

Water is an essential element for overall health and body functions. When water depletes out of our body, that is the point when dehydration occurs. Such a condition may lead to headaches and migraines. Drinking plenty of water helps in controlling the migraine pain.

Yoghurt

Our brain needs adequate amounts of calcium to function properly. Lack of calcium may lead to a migraine. Eating one bowl of yoghurt on a daily basis can prove to be quite beneficial for the overall health. Increased calcium intake could possibly keep a migraine at bay.

Also Read: These foods can delay your periods naturally