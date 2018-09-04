CinemaLatest NewsNEWS

Shankar-Kamal Haasan Movie ‘Indian II’ First Look Out : Watch Here

Sep 4, 2018, 10:44 am IST
After 22 years , Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy with the sequel of his old movie Indian.. It had created a lot of noise because of Kamal Haasan’s getup of an old man. In those days, prosthetic wasn’t an oft-heard word and yet here was Mr Haasan killing it. The sequel many years later thus makes us really excited about it. Check out the poster here…

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will make his Tamil debut with this film. Haasan even confirmed it to a daily saying, “That’s what I have been told. Ultimately, it is the director’s call.” The film is expected to go on the floors in November in Hyderabad. Recently, director Shankar was spotted scouting locations for the shoot. It is said to be made on a lavish budget.

The film will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Nayanthara is expected to join the film which will be a bigger bonus because the actress has been doing amazing work lately with box office too showering her with riches.

