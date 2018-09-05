Actress Swathi Reddy opens up about her marriage life

Actress Swathi Reddy (AKA Colors Swathi), who recently got hitched to Malayali pilot Vikas Vasu, says that the thought of having got married is yet to sink in.

The actress has shared about the wedding ceremony and her thoughts post the marriage. The actress speaking with a leading daily has said that its been 5 days since she got married and she was unable to believe that she got married.

She has further said that the best part of the marriage was the people who have attended the wedding and added that they are so special because all my childhood friends from the US and UK had attended the wedding and what can I ask for more.

Whether there’ll be a change in the way she picks up scripts now and she replies, “not necessarily,” and adds, “My style of choosing scripts changed long ago, but now, I will have a better understanding when it comes to roles on relationships. I will only grow with marriage.”

The Swamy Ra Ra star reveals that she doesn’t have any immediate plans of going on a honeymoon. “That’s because I have to get back and start focusing on my films. I have two films to work on; one of which is directed by a debutant. It’s a gripping drama and I can’t wait to shoot for it,” she says

