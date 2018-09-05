Amala Paul’s upcoming thriller movie ‘Aadai’ first look poster out : Watch Here

Director Venkat Prabhu unveiled the first look poster of upcoming Tamil film Aadai, which means “dress”. Contrary to its title, the film features a partially clothed Amala Paul in a distressful situation. Her image immediately catches our attention and suggest she may be a victim of kidnapping. The film is directed by Rathna Kumar, whose last film Meyaadha Maan became a surprise hit at the box office.

Amala is in a very interesting phase in her career. She has a few other biggies in the pipeline, apart from Aadai. She recently suffered a ligament tear while shooting for her upcoming thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola. The film is said to have several stunt sequences and Amala has been shooting without a stunt double. During one such sequence, the actor reportedly twisted her right arm, that led to the ligament injury.